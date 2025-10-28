Liverpool battling with Tottenham & Chelsea to sign Kim

Liverpool are reportedly in a fierce competition with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-Jae, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After guiding Napoli to win the Serie A title in the 2022/23 season, the 28-year-old attracted a lot of attention, and English clubs registered their interest in signing him.

However, the Bavarian club eventually managed to win the race. But he has been struggling to showcase his best at Allianz Arena in recent years.

Following Jonathan Tah’s arrival this summer, the South Korean has found himself down in the pecking order under Vincent Kompany. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging.

Fichajes report that following Kim’s impressive spell at Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, he has a very good reputation in Serie A. So, the Italian clubs are interested in signing him.

However, Liverpool have also expressed their interest in purchasing him and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop. It is highly unlikely that the German giant will allow him to leave in January, and a summer move is the most expected outcome.

Battle

The Merseyside club aren’t the only club looking at Kim, as Chelsea and Tottenham have also been keeping a close eye.

The defender still has a contract until 2028 with Bayern Munich, so they are in a strong position to demand a large fee to let him leave and want around £43m.

Liverpool currently have Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Virgil Van Dijk as centre-back options following Giovanni Leoni’s season-ending knee injury.

But the Frenchman and the Dutchman have showcased inconsistent performances this season; as a result, Arne Slot’s side have been struggling with defensive frailties.

On the other hand, Chelsea have a few injury problems at the back, so they have also struggled to keep clean sheets thus far this campaign.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have addressed their defensive issues this season that they endured last term. But they could do with adding depth to this position as Radu Dragusin has been out injured, while Cristian Romero has recently picked up an injury.

Kim is 6ft 3in tall and quick; moreover, he is good in the air and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool, Chelsea, or Tottenham should any of those clubs eventually manage to secure his service next year.