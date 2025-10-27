Man Utd learn price tag to sign Aleksandar Pavlovic

Manchester United have been informed of the amount they would need to pay to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Aleksandar Pavlovic.

After enduring a difficult start to this season, the Red Devils have managed to turn the situation around by winning the last three consecutive Premier League encounters.

They defeated Liverpool at Anfield before winning against Brighton at home last weekend. They won away against the Merseyside club after almost a decade, while they lost to the Seagulls in six out of the previous seven matches in the league before last weekend.

Now, Ruben Amorim’s side are sixth in the league with 16 points from nine games, sitting only two points behind second-placed AFC Bournemouth. Manchester City have accumulated the same number of points as United, while Liverpool trail behind.

The Portuguese boss was under tremendous pressure earlier this season, but things have improved massively in recent weeks.

Amid this situation, the winter window is approaching, and Man Utd have started exploring options to strengthen the squad to help Amorim continue the rebuild.

Pavlovic to Man Utd

It has widely been reported that Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department next year and have been linked with a few names, with Pavlovic being among them.

Now, Fichajes confirm United’s interest in the German and say that they will have to overcome stiff competition from city rival, Manchester City, to buy the 21-year-old.

The Citizens are even prepared to launch a formal proposal worth around £43m to sign the youngster, but Bayern Munich have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £70m, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

Man Utd currently have Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, and Bruno Fernandes as options to deploy in the engine room. However, the Brazilian has shown signs of decline in recent years, while Ugarte has failed to find his feet in the Premier League.

Pavlovic is a talented player and has secured his place in the German national team after displaying glimpses of his qualities for Bayern Munich in recent years.

He possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in January or next summer.