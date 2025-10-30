Liverpool now eyeing move for Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez

Liverpool are now eyeing a possible swoop for the transfer of Club Brugge centre-back Joel Ordonez to Anfield, as per Ekrem Konur.

Liverpool’s defensive frailties have been evident this season, and with Ibrahima Konate’s contract approaching its end, the club must begin preparing for his eventual departure.

Although Arne Slot’s men were strongly linked with Crystal Palace skipper Marc Guehi in the summer, a move failed to materialise before the deadline, leaving the defender to remain in South London.

Now, with multiple European sides circling for the 25-year-old, the reigning Premier League champions appear to have shifted focus toward other targets — with Ordonez emerging as their latest consideration.

At 21, the Ecuadorian has already demonstrated his quality both for club and country, showcasing his defensive maturity in the Belgian Jupiler Pro League and proving to be one of the standout young centre-backs in Europe, with the Reds now keeping tabs on him.

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that Liverpool are exploring a possible swoop for the transfer of Ordonez to reinforce Arne Slot’s backline.

The Ecuadorian international is contracted at the Jan Breydel Stadium till 2029, so Brugge will likely demand a significant fee for their defensive stalwart, with the journalist adding that a possible swoop for the 21-year-old’s transfer to Anfield could cost £35m, with a £2.6m salary package.

Reinforcement

However, Liverpool will need to act swiftly to secure the Ecuadorian international’s signature, as the report adds that Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Aston Villa are ‘more aggressive’ in the race for the 6ft 2in star.

Liverpool look drained — both mentally and physically — having failed to compete in recent weeks. The defeat to Crystal Palace served as an early warning, but disappointing performances against Chelsea, Manchester United, and, most recently, Brentford have only deepened their woes.

After four successive Premier League losses, the reigning champions no longer carry an air of inevitability – instead, they now resemble one of the most vulnerable sides in the league.

A player of Ordonez’s quality could be precisely what Liverpool require, although convincing both his club and entourage to approve a move to Merseyside remains necessary.

With the January transfer window drawing near, it shapes up to be a pivotal phase for the Reds as they aim to revive their chase for top honours — and reinforcing their defence looks vital for both immediate stability and future ambitions.