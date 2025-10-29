Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur keen on signing Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand

Manchester United are on a three-match winning run in the Premier League and among a number of standout players, Casemiro has been among those delivering although there does remain a need for more depth in midfield.

Ruben Amorim is expected to be backed with the funds to make a few more signings in 2026 and as per Football Insider, Manchester United are among the leading candidates to sign Sporting Lisbon star Morten Hjulmand.

Tottenham Hotspur are also believed to be keen on the Danish international with Rodrigo Bentancur past the age of 30 and Yves Bissouma expected to depart at the end of his contract next year, with Manchester City the third suitor for Hjulmand.

Sporting are prepared to get rid of the 28-year-old for £50 million next year, according to the source, with Amorim’s association with the Portuguese giants and the midfielder likely to keep Man United in pole position for his signing.

Hjulmand ideal for Man United

Morten Hjulmand would be the ideal signing for Manchester United with his brilliant pressing, tackling and recovery rate making him the perfect fit in Ruben Amorim’s double pivot, with his ball retention and passing through the lines also proving solid.

Casemiro is already a defensive midfielder, so while Hjulmand would not be an kind of offensive minded player alongside the Brazilian, the strong foundation in the engine room would give the wing backs the leeway to attack more freely in the final third.

Having said that, Tottenham Hotspur will also look to sign him given their need for midfielders and could use Thomas Frank to convince his compatriot into joining them, whereas Manchester City will always remain a strong contender for his transfer too.

It will be interesting to see whether the player himself is keen on prioritising a reunion with Ruben Amorim at Manchester United, or would prefer a winning project like City’s, but all things point towards him being a good purchase for the Red Devils.