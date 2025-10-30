Chelsea & Man Utd register interest in Vinicius Junior

Chelsea and Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Los Blancos from Brazilian side Flamengo, the 25-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter, helping his side win three La Liga titles, two Champions League trophies, and several other major cup competitions over the years.

However, since Kylian Mbappe’s arrival last term, the Brazilian has lost his importance in Los Merengues’ starting line-up. Xabi Alonso has even started a few matches this season with him on the bench.

The forward’s patience snapped during last weekend’s El Clásico when he was substituted in the later stages of the game and showed his discontent. Moreover, as his existing deal is set to expire in 2027, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the winter window.

Now, Fichajes state that if Real Madrid fail to agree on a fresh term with the South American, they would be open to cashing-in on him next year to avoid losing him for free.

Chelsea have registered their interest in signing him by taking advantage of his current situation; however, the Blues will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal, as Man Utd are in this race as well.

Battle

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Manchester City are also plotting a swoop, with Les Parisiens showing the most concrete interest. They are looking to avenge the loss of Mbappé to Los Blancos on a free transfer by signing Vinícius from them.

Vinicius is a left winger by trait but is also efficient centrally. He is considered one of the best players in the world and is currently at the prime stage of his career.

Although Chelsea reinforced the frontline by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens last summer, they have had a slow start, and the West London club could do with adding new attackers.

On the other hand, Man Utd purchased Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo this summer, but they would have to add further depth to the attack if they qualify for European football next season.

Vinicius, valued at around £140m by Transfermarkt, would be a great coup for Chelsea or Man Utd should either club eventually manage to secure his service next year.