Arsenal in the race to sign Levante striker Etta Eyong



According to Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal are interested in signing Levante striker Etta Eyong.

The Cameroon international has had a fantastic start to the campaign in La Liga. He has netted six goals and provided three assists from 10 outings. His progress has caught the eye of several elite European clubs.

Mundo Deportivo today claim that the 22-year-old has been identified by Barcelona as a potential replacement for Robert Lewandowski next summer, but the striker is keen on securing a new club as early as January.

Eyong has already played for Villarreal and Levante this season, and cannot turn up for another club this term due to FIFA regulations. Despite this, he has his sights on joining a new club this winter before rejoining Levante on loan.

Barcelona are yet to come under the 1:1 spending rule set by La Liga, which could hamper their prospects of signing him in January. This could benefit Arsenal, who are also keeping a close eye on the striker’s developments.

Eyong has a La Liga release clause worth £26 million. He has a higher £35 million buy-out clause for Premier League clubs.

Good potential

The Cameroonian has had a superb beginning to the Spanish top-flight campaign. He was with Villarreal for the first three games before making the switch to newly-promoted Levante. Despite the change of surroundings, the young striker has adapted seamlessly.

He has already managed nine goal involvements from 10 league appearances, and has also impressed with other attributes. Eyong has a good physical presence and has plenty of pace on the counter-attack. He has likewise excelled with his duel-winning and tackling skills.

Eyong has shown good potential in the early months of the season. If he can sustain the form until the New Year, there could be a bidding battle for his services. Arsenal don’t need another striker in their ranks at the moment, but the scenario could change this winter.

Viktor Gyokeres is the only fit senior striker at the moment, but Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus are set to return from respective knee injuries before the year ends. Jesus has been linked with a possible exit, but any move could be delayed until the end of the campaign.

Still, Arsenal may seek a successor to Jesus in advance. In that case, Eyong could emerge as a potential candidate. It remains to be seen whether Eyong would accept a reduced role as he is unlikely to become a regular starter with Gyokeres and Havertz in the squad.