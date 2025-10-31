Chelsea
Chelsea ‘working’ on a deal to sign Joaquín Panichelli
Chelsea are reportedly ‘working’ on a deal to sign Strasbourg striker Joaquín Panichelli, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
The Blues decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Liam Delap and João Pedro this summer. The former Ipswich Town star has had a difficult start this season; after remaining sidelined over the last few weeks due to an injury, he returned against Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth round fixture.
However, he picked up a red card; as a result, he is suspended for this weekend’s derby against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League. On the other hand, Pedro enjoyed a bright start, helping his side win the Club World Cup by scoring in the semi-final and final.
Moreover, the Brazilian made five goal contributions in the first four Premier League games. However, he has failed to make any goal contributions in the last seven matches across all competitions.
Chelsea, meanwhile, have purchased Emanuel Emegha from Strasbourg following his impressive performances last term, and he will join next summer. However, Fichajes state that Chelsea are looking to raid their sister club once again and have identified Panichelli as a serious option following his impressive start this season.
Strasbourg decided to sign the Argentinian to replace Emegha, and he has already showcased his productivity in Ligue 1 this season, scoring 10 goals in 13 appearances across all competitions. He even netted two goals against Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes earlier this month.
Panichelli to Chelsea
The West London club have already started ‘working’ to lure the 23-year-old to Stamford Bridge next summer, with the forward still having four years left in his current contract.
Panichelli is 6ft 3in tall, strong, and efficient in finishing off his chances; moreover, he works hard without possession. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they purchase him.
However, considering Chelsea already have Delap and Pedro with Emegha set to join next summer, Chelsea don’t have enough room for another centre-forward.
Meanwhile, following a hard-fought victory over Wolves in the Carabao Cup fourth round fixture, Chelsea will take on Spurs in the league this weekend before facing off against Qarabag in the Champions League next week.
