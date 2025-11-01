Man Utd enter the picture to sign Brazilian winger Rayan



According to Brazilian outlet Bolavip, Manchester United have entered the race to sign Vasco da Gama winger Rayan ahead of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils primarily focused on strengthening their attack last summer with the acquisitions of Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko. They could be more activity at the turn of the year.

Mbeumo and Amad Diallo will be away on Africa Cup of Nations duty between December and January. United may want to add attacking ammunition to their ranks during the winter transfer window.

Bolavip claim that the Red Devils have joined the pursuit of Rayan and admire his pace, strength and technical ability. The scouts believe he has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League in future.

There is a release clause worth £35 million in his current contract at Vasco da Gama, but the Brazilian outfit are keen on increasing his clause to £62 million with a new contract until the summer of 2028.

Huge potential

Rayan has had a good calendar year with Vasco da Gama. He has accumulated 16 goals and 1 assists from 48 appearances across all competitions. The Brazilian is primarily a right winger, who can also lead the line.

His versatility may have caught the eye of the Red Devils and manager Ruben Amorim. With Mbeumo and Amad Diallo potentially absent for a few weeks due to AFCON, Rayan would provide good cover on the right flank.

He would also offer the Red Devils with a new solution upfront. Rayan is strong when it comes to contesting duels and he has won an impressive 60 percent of his aerial challenges in the Brazilian top-flight this year.

The 19-year-old is also gifted with plenty of pace and would suit the demands of the Premier League. It remains to be seen whether United can prise him away from Vasco da Gama amid the increasing interest in his signature.

United are not alone in the race with rivals Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa also keeping tabs. If they were to sign him, it could lead to Joshua Zirkzee’s exit. The Dutchman is eyeing a new challenge amid his lack of playing time.