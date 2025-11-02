Liverpool hold ‘positive talks’ to sign Nico Schlotterbeck

Liverpool have reportedly held ‘positive talks’ over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund defender Nico Schlotterbeck, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After letting Jarell Quansah leave last summer, the Reds decided to sign Giovanni Leoni from Parma. However, Arne Slot was keen on adding another centre-back and came very close to signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

However, the Eagles eventually decided to block the move as they couldn’t find a suitable replacement. So, Liverpool have started the season with Leoni, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Virgil Van Dijk as the centre-back options.

However, the Italian’s season is already over, having sustained a serious knee injury. On the other hand, Konate’s long-term future isn’t secured at Anfield as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool have identified Schlotterbeck as a serious target to replace Konate if he eventually leaves as a free agent next summer.

The Reds have already held ‘positive talks’ with the player’s representatives to persuade him to join and are ready to spend around £44m to seal the deal next year.

Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also registered their interest in signing the German, with the Bavarian club ready to offer him a lucrative contract proposal to lure him to Allianz Arena.

Schlotterbeck to Liverpool

However, Liverpool are currently the ‘favourites’ to sign him. Schlotterbeck’s existing deal will expire in 2027, and Dortmund have offered him a fresh term proposal.

But the player isn’t willing to accept that, as he intends to leave to take a new challenge in his career. Therefore, if Nico Kovac’s side eventually fail to agree on a new deal with him over the coming months, they would be forced to sell him next year.

Schlotterbeck is a 6ft 3in tall, technically gifted left-footed centre-back and is also comfortable in the left-back position. The 25-year-old is currently at the prime stage of his career and has showcased his qualities in the German top-flight in recent years.

Moreover, he has established himself as a key player in Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany national team. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Real Madrid and Bayern Munich in this race.