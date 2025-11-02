Man Utd exploring move to sign Conor Gallagher from Atletico

Manchester United are exploring a possible move to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, according to Ekrem Konur.

Casemiro, who turns 34 next February, looks increasingly likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season once his contract expires, despite rediscovering his scoring touch in recent weeks. Securing a younger midfielder to anchor the defence has therefore become a key priority.

Midfield depth remains a concern for Amorim, with the club’s 20th most expensive signing, Manuel Ugarte, yet to fully convince since his arrival, and Mason Mount continuing to struggle with injuries.

Meanwhile, Amorim appears unconvinced by Kobbie Mainoo, having handed the youngster just 138 minutes of Premier League action so far this season.

It now seems the United boss is targeting a particular profile of midfielder, and with the club previously linked to Conor Gallagher, the former Chelsea star appears to fit the description of the player Amorim wants.

Now, according to Konur, the Red Devils remain interested in Gallagher and are considering the 25-year-old as a potential option to bolster Amorim’s midfield ranks.

Having struggled for gametime since moving to the Metropolitano in 2024, a potential return to the Premier League is now on the cards for the England international, with United keen, according to the report.

Reinforcement

Gallagher ended his over decade-long stint on the books of Chelsea in the summer of 2024 and has struggled to secure a starting berth under Diego Simeone. Therefore, the Madrid-based outfit will be looking to recoup the £33m they paid to sign him from Chelsea, with Transfermarkt valuing Gallagher at around £35m.

Although several reports suggest that United have shown interest in various midfield options, including Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and Elliot Anderson, negotiations for high-value players during the January window usually prove to be quite challenging — hence, there is a growing belief that the club could now redirect its attention to the international scene, with Gallagher surfacing as a viable consideration.

Gallagher’s appeal to Manchester United is understandable, mainly due to his extensive top-flight experience in England gained from his spells with Crystal Palace and Chelsea.

Nonetheless, Gallagher cannot be viewed as a like-for-like substitute for Anderson, Baleba, or Wharton, all of whom have displayed stronger performances this term.

Consequently, it would be more prudent for the Red Devils to stick with their existing midfield group that is gradually developing on-field chemistry before committing to a more dependable acquisition in the summer window.