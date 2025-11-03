Manchester United enter the race to sign Liverpool target Marc Guehi as a free agent

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi is set to leave Selhurst Park at the expiry of his contract at the end of the season, the club’s manager Oliver Glasner confirmed a couple of weeks ago, thus putting several interested parties on alert.

As things stand, Guehi is free to agree a pre-contract with an overseas club in January whereas sides in the Premier League would have to wait until the summer, with the player also likely to make a decision only once the campaign finishes.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with him in the recent past and also came close to securing his transfer in the summer, but in spite of a late swoop to Anfield collapsing, the Reds remain one of the favourites to acquire the English international in 2026.

Graeme Bailey (h/t TBR Football) has now reported that Manchester United have joined their arch rivals in the race to sign Marc Guehi and are hoping to trump them with an offer to sign the centre back on a free transfer next year.

Marc Guehi is valued at £44 million on Transfermarkt, and considering his leadership and qualities on the pitch, his signing as a free agent is too good a prospect to overlook for most clubs, while some might even attempt his purchase in January at a low cost.

Liverpool likely to be favourites for Guehi

While Manchester United are keen on signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace next year, it does look like it is Liverpool’s transfer to lose, more so because the player was agonisingly close to joining them this summer and had already agreed to personal terms.

Virgil van Dijk’s age and Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation could wear the Reds very thin at the back next season, so Guehi’s signing is vital even if that means the club has to pay him a higher salary than what was previously concurred upon.

In addition to interest from within the Premier League, the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid are also interested in Guehi, so Manchester United might struggle to keep up with competition for the defender, especially if they miss out on European football.