Manchester United join West Ham in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Endrick

Manchester United signed a number of forwards in the summer transfer window, but their depth in the final third is still lacking, and with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund set to leave permanently next year, some more arrivals could ensue.

Daily Star has reported that Manchester United are interested in signing Real Madrid star Endrick in January, with the Brazilian international set to be available on loan having struggled to find a place in Xabi Alonso’s setup this season.

West Ham United are also keen on the 19-year-old’s acquisition, whereas it is starting to look like Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyon is among the leading contenders for Endrick’s loan having already discussed a prospective move with the player’s entourage.

United move unlikely for Endrick

Endrick has made only one appearance for Real Madrid this season, a 10-minute cameo off the bench in their 4-0 win over Valencia in La Liga last weekend. In that much time as well, he managed to impress with a tenacious run down the right flank.

Having said that, a loan to another club still seems like the best possible proposition for Endrick considering the likes of Brahim Diaz, Franco Mastantuono, Gonzalo Garcia and Rodrygo Goes are all ahead of him in Xabi Alonso’s pecking order.

Considering the player’s main motive behind leaving on loan is to play regular minutes, a transfer to Manchester United in January seems unlikely because he would continue to be a secondary option behind Benjamin Sesko in the squad.

Plus, United’s elimination from the Carabao Cup and absence from European competitions this season means Ruben Amorim will have enough time to rest his key players, so he might not rotate his preferred starting eleven as much as other managers would.

At the moment, West Ham seems the best option for Endrick in the Premier League with the Hammers having no reliable striker yet, but the prospect of playing for Olympique Lyon, particularly in the Europa League, might prove to be more attractive.