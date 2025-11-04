Ekitike starts over Isak in unchanged team | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Real Madrid

Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League against Aston Villa at the weekend but face a herculean challenge next in the Champions League as they host Real Madrid at Anfield on matchday four of the competition at 20:00 UK time tonight.

The Reds are meeting the Whites for the fourth time in the last five seasons in the competition, and while the Spaniards have emerged victorious more often during that time, it was Liverpool who won 2-0 in last season’s group stage fixture.

With Arne Slot looking to repeat last year’s result, here is how the hosts might line-up.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker remains unfit, so Giorgi Mamardashvili is expected to be handed the nod in goal.

Defenders – Conor Bradley did a terrific job when the two sides met in 2024 and could be entrusted at right back ahead of Dominik Szoboszlai once more, whereas Andy Robertson might also start with his experience standing out over Milos Kerkez’s.

Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk might round off an unchanged back four for Liverpool.

Ekitike set to start

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister was on target against Real Madrid last time out and Ryan Gravenberch was superb versus Los Blancos in 2024, and the duo are expected to feature in the double pivot for Liverpool tonight. Dominik Szoboszlai could be picked to play at number 10 ahead of Florian Wirtz, with the Hungarian’s energy and physicality a requirement in the midfield.

Mohamed Salah is also expected to continue down the right flank, while Cody Gakpo, the scorer of Liverpool’s second goal against Madrid last year, could be deployed on the left wing.

Forward – £79 million summer signing Hugo Ekitike is expected to lead the line for Liverpool with Alexander Isak out via injury.

Here is how the Reds might look on paper.