Tottenham & Chelsea battling to sign Samu Aghehowa

Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea are reportedly battling over a deal to sign FC Porto star Samu Aghehowa, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have had a topsy-turvy start to this season under new manager Thomas Frank. Although they have accumulated 13 points from five Premier League away games, the best away record so far, their home record has been abysmal, earning only four points from five matches.

Following the defeat against Chelsea last weekend, cracks within the squad began to show when Frank approached Djed Spence and Micky Van de Ven for a handshake, but they ignored their boss and went straight down the tunnel.

Now, the North London club will face off against FC Copenhagen in the Champions League in midweek before taking on Manchester United in the Premier League next weekend.

Meanwhile, Fichajes state that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the centre-forward position next year and are keen on signing Aghehowa, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Following Harry Kane’s departure, Spurs decided to sign Dominic Solanke, but he has been out injured since the start of this term. On the other hand, they also have Richarlison, Mathys Tel, and Randal Kolo Muani; however, the latter has joined on a loan deal and could return to PSG next year.

Moreover, Richarlison hasn’t been able to showcase consistency this season, and Tel isn’t ready to play regularly yet.

The report say that Tottenham aren’t the only club interested in Aghehowa as Chelsea are also plotting a swoop. They previously attempted to buy him last year but didn’t finalise the move, and are now ready to revive their interest.

The Spaniard still has four years left in his current contract and has a release clause worth around £87m. However, Porto are prepared to lower their valuation and accept around £70m.

Chelsea bought João Pedro and Liam Delap to bolster the striker position last summer. However, Pedro isn’t a natural striker and likes to play in the CAM role; on the other hand, Delap has struggled with fitness problems and has showcased indiscipline.

In 10 appearances across all domestic competitions, Samu has scored nine goals and registered a solitary assist thus far this campaign. He is a talented player and possesses high potential, so he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Chelsea should either club purchase him.