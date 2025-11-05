Arsenal and Tottenham handed massive boost in bid to sign Rodrygo Goes

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur were two of the busiest sides in the transfer window this summer as they revamped their offensive departments with a number of signings, and showed an intent to spend big money too.

While the Gunners have made a strong start to the campaign and are already favourites to win the Premier League 10 games in, Spurs have battled with inconsistency and a lack of squad depth despite making a positive early impression under Thomas Frank.

Caught Offside has reported that neither Arsenal nor Tottenham Hotspur have ruled out further attacking reinforcements and continue to monitor the situation of Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes, who was a major talking point in England this year.

Even though the Brazilian international stayed put at Madrid, he has struggled to find a place in Xabi Alonso’s plans having played less than a measly 250 minutes of football across nine La Liga outings so far in the 2025/26 season.

It is believed that he is now prepared to leave the Spanish capital next year, the source has added, and a transfer to the Premier League seems to be the likeliest resolution for the 24-year-old, who has won two Champions League with Los Blancos already.

Rodrygo may come for cheap next year

Real Madrid were asking for close to £90 million for Rodrygo earlier this year but with the player not featuring as much, his valuation on Transfermarkt has dropped to £70 million – a fee that the selling party could eventually settle for.

For a player of Rodrygo’s calibre, experience on the top level and potential, it would be money fantastically spent for Arsenal as well as Tottenham Hotspur as the Londoners prepare to battle it out for the Madrid star next summer.

Spurs will believe they can trump Arsenal by offering the player a key role in the team as opposed to their rivals, who already have adequate depth in the squad, whereas Rodrygo could also be the leader of an exciting project the Lilywhites are building.

Meanwhile, he will have a lot of competition at Arsenal but promises to be an upgrade over the likes of Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, so there is every reason to think he would take the Gunners up by a notch in the final third.

Though he has largely been excluded from Xabi Alonso’s plans with Arda Guler, Brahim Diaz and Franco Mastantuono gaining prominence, there has been no indication from Rodrygo that he is unhappy yet or looking to leave Real Madrid, however.