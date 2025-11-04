Chelsea ‘preparing’ to make formal move to sign Mike Maignan

Chelsea are reportedly ‘preparing’ to make a formal approach to sign AC Milan star Mike Maignan, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After guiding LOSC Lille to win the Ligue 1 title, the 30-year-old joined the Rossoneri back in 2021. The Frenchman took no time to settle in his new surroundings, helping his side win the Serie A title in his debut campaign.

He has been the talismanic figure for Milan over the years, and having displayed his qualities in the Italian top flight, he has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper in the French national team.

However, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season. Fichajes state that Milan are keen on tying him down to a fresh term, and Massimiliano Allegri has been trying to persuade him to sign the extension.

However, the player is willing to leave San Siro Stadium to take a new challenge in his career, and Chelsea are ‘preparing’ to make a move to lure him to Stamford Bridge next year.

If Maignan’s contract situation remains the same over the coming weeks, Chelsea would be able to agree on a pre-contract agreement with him in the winter window. However, they don’t want to waste time and are ready to make a move to seal the deal in January if an opportunity arises.

Maignan to Chelsea

The 30-year-old is a 6ft 3in tall goalkeeper and has showcased his shot-stopping prowess in Ligue 1 and Serie A. However, his performance level dropped last term, making a few high-profile errors.

This season, he has been showcasing consistency once again, keeping three clean sheets with a 76% save rate. Moreover, he helped his side beat AS Roma last week by stopping a penalty.

Chelsea currently have Robert Sanchez and Filip Jorgensen as goalkeeping options. However, both players tend to make mistakes; therefore, upgrading the last line of defence would be the right decision for Chelsea.

Maignan, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, could be a shrewd acquisition should the Blues eventually manage to secure his service in a cut-price deal in the upcoming winter transfer window.