Man Utd enter race to sign Bayern star Dayot Upamecano



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Manchester United have joined Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to sign Bayern Munich defender Dayot Upamecano on a free transfer next summer.

The Red Devils have not bolstered their central defensive department since last year, and Fichajes claim that Upamecano has been identified as a potential upgrade on Harry Maguire, who has had fitness issues.

Bayern are trying to negotiate a new deal with the Frenchman whose contract expires next summer. If he does not pen an extension, it is most likely that he will depart on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

United consider Upamecano as a ‘market opportunity’ due to his potential free-agent status. The Red Devils are not alone in the race with Chelsea and Liverpool also keeping tabs on the highly-rated centre-back.

The Premier League trio are preparing for an intense battle to sign Upamecano. English clubs can negotiate a pre-contract agreement with Upamecano when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

Possible deal

The former RB Leipzig man has become a more reliable centre-back under manager Vincent Kompany this season. The 27-year-old has completed 93% of his passes in the Bundesliga with an average of 5 recoveries and 1 tackle per game.

He has cut down on enforced errors under Kompany’s tutelage, and he could be on the move when the campaign ends. Maguire’s current deal with United expires next summer, but the Englishman could be rewarded with a renewal if he accepts a pay-cut.

Even if he stays, United may look for another solution in the heart of their defence. Maguire will turn 33 next season, and he may not be considered as a regular starter. In that case, Upamecano would be a good acquisition for the Mancunian giants.

The £53 million-rated centre-back already has a good chemistry with Matthijs de Ligt from their time together at Bayern. It remains to be seen whether United can prise him away ahead of Chelsea and Liverpool. They may have to assure him with a guaranteed starting role.

Liverpool could be United’s main rivals for the player, considering Chelsea have had a policy of signing players aged 25 or less for some time. Upamecano could partner Virgil van Dijk next term with Ibrahima Konate possibly on his way out.

Konate has yet to be convinced to renew his Liverpool contract expiring in June next year.