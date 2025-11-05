Chelsea make ‘contact’ to sign Boca Juniors starlet Milton Delgado

Chelsea have ‘made contact’ to sign highly rated Boca Juniors defensive midfielder Milton Delgado, according to Ekrem Konur.

Chelsea have established a well-defined youth-oriented recruitment strategy designed to capture the finest up-and-coming prospects from Europe and South America.

In recent transfer windows, the club have added players such as Kendry Paez, Aaron Anselmino, Geovany Quenda, Gabriel Slonina, and Caleb Wiley to their ranks.

Their investment in youth is already yielding results – Mike Penders, Mamadou Sarr, and Paez are making strong impressions on loan at BlueCo’s affiliate club Strasbourg, while Quenda continues to excel in the Primeira Liga.

Meanwhile, Estevão made waves by becoming the Premier League’s youngest match-winning goalscorer following his dramatic 96th-minute finish against Liverpool.

The Blues remain determined to continue this flourishing approach, with their newest target being Argentine youngster Dolgado, who recently shone at the Under-20 World Cup, guiding his nation to the final and earning the Bronze Ball as the tournament’s third-best player.

It appears Chelsea have already begun concrete moves to sign Dolgado, as Konur claims that the London giants are among the first European clubs to have ‘made contact’ to sign the Argentine starlet.

Prospect

A potential move to Europe could be on the cards for the 20-year-old, with the likes of Benfica, FC Porto, Cologne, Brighton & Hove Albion, and Sevilla also interested in the defensive midfield ace.

Amid persistent interest from several clubs, Boca’s president, Juan Román Riquelme, is looking to extend the youngster’s contract at the Estadio Alberto J. Armando with a £17m release clause, according to the report – a figure well within Chelsea’s financial reach.

There’s an abundance of talent emerging from South America, and Chelsea have tapped into that market brilliantly—with Estevão and Andrey Santos already part of the first-team setup after joining from Palmeiras and Vasco da Gama, respectively.

The West Londoners have a strong track record of developing young players, and Delgado could be the next to benefit — whether by joining the first team directly or going out on loan, similar to Aaron Anselmino and Kendry Páez.

Given the club’s recent investments in South American prospects, Delgado’s £17m release clause shouldn’t pose any issue for Chelsea’s BlueCo ownership, who are unafraid to spend big on young talents.