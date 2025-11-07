Liverpool favourites to sign Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi



According to Spanish outlet AS, Liverpool are the frontrunners to sign Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi next year despite interest from Real Madrid.

The Merseyside giants were determined to land the England international from the Eagles last summer. A verbal agreement was reached for a package worth £35 million, but the deal was called off on transfer deadline day. The FA Cup holders could not find an adequate replacement and decided to retain Guehi’s services.

Guehi’s current deal with Palace expires at the end of the campaign, and AS claim that he is likely to leave on a free transfer. Real Madrid have been linked with his services, but the player’s high demands in terms of salary and signing-on bonus makes it ‘virtually impossible’ to land his signature on a Bosman deal next summer.

AS cite that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are favourites to sign Guehi, and the player has a ‘great desire’ to join the former.

Strong possibility

Guehi underwent a medical with the Premier League champions last summer before he was recalled by Palace. The Reds handed in a deal sheet to try and finalise his move after the transfer deadline, but the Eagles were adamant that he would not be sold.

The centre-back was obviously frustrated by the Eagles’ decision, but he has shown tremendous attitude on his return. The Englishman has led Palace from the front as the captain, and he could secure his big move to Anfield at the end of the ongoing campaign.

Guehi would be a fantastic addition to the club’s ranks. He has completed 86% of his passes in the Premier League this term. He has won 67% of his duels alongside 2 tackles, 4 recoveries and 5 clearances per game. He would be a huge bargain signing on a free transfer.

The 25-year-old would have had some doubts over regular playing time last summer but the scenario could be different next season. Ibrahima Konate’s current deal expires in June next year and he has not been convinced to put pen-to-paper on a renewal.

Guehi may be seen as a direct replacement for the Frenchman and could partner Virgil van Dijk in the starting XI.