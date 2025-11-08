Liverpool & Chelsea interested in signing Sven Botman

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United defender Sven Botman, as per Caught Offside.

After winning the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille, the 25-year-old moved to St James’ Park back in 2022. The Dutchman enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League, helping his side qualify for the Champions League by finishing in the top four.

However, he struggled with fitness problems over the last two seasons; as a result, the defender couldn’t serve Eddie Howe’s side properly. This season, he has been fit and available thus far, making 13 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Liverpool are contemplating purchasing a new centre-back next year and have earmarked Botman as a serious option, having monitored his development closely.

Arne Slot believes his countryman would be the right fit to play in his system. Therefore, the Merseyside club are planning to make a move to secure his services. However, Chelsea are also in this race and have been tracking him for a while.

The report say that Newcastle have no intention of parting ways with Botman and are prioritising agreeing on a fresh term with him, with his existing deal set to expire in 2027.

Battle

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a left-footed, technically gifted centre-back. He is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, and efficient in defensive contributions.

Liverpool need a new left-sided centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for Virgil Van Dijk, who is set to turn 35 next year. Moreover, considering Ibrahima Konate’s future isn’t secured at Anfield at the moment, the Reds will have to buy a new defender if the Frenchman eventually leaves next year.

On the other hand, Chelsea have struggled with fitness problems in the defensive area thus far this season and are seemingly planning to address this issue by purchasing a new centre-back.

Botman, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. Moreover, he has showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League, so he would be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club purchase him.