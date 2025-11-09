Man Utd ‘prepared’ to launch huge bid to sign Raphinha

Manchester United are reportedly ‘prepared’ to launch a huge proposal to sign FC Barcelona star Raphinha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Brazilian enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, scoring 34 goals and registering 22 assists across all competitions. He even guided the Catalan giants to win the domestic treble.

Following that, he forced his way into the conversation for the Ballon d’Or. Unfortunately, he finished fifth in the race with Ousmane Dembele winning the trophy as he won every possible tournament with PSG last term.

The 28-year-old also started the new season promisingly, scoring three goals and notching up two assists in six La Liga appearances. However, he has been out injured over the last few weeks.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to reinforce the wide forward position and are ‘prepared’ to launch a formal proposal worth around £105m to sign the South American.

The player still has three years left in his current contract, so the Blaugrana aren’t in any rush to sell him next year. However, they would be open to letting him leave if they eventually receive the reported bid.

Raphinha to Man Utd

Returning to the Premier League appeals to Raphinha, but he wants to compete at the highest level. So, Man Utd will have to qualify for the Champions League to persuade the forward to join.

Raphinha is a versatile player as he is comfortable on either flank; moreover, he can provide cover centrally if needed. Meaning, he might be the right option to play in Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-2-1 system.

United decided to reinforce the frontline by purchasing Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo last summer, but they allowed Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, and Alejandro Garnacho to leave.

Therefore, Man Utd would have to add depth in the wide forward position should they qualify for European football next season. Raphinha is currently one of the best forwards in the world and previously proved his worth in the Premier League during his time with Leeds United.

Therefore, the South American would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to lure him to Old Trafford in January or next summer.