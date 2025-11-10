Liverpool preparing £70m bid for Antoine Semenyo



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are preparing an offer worth £70 million to sign Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo during the January transfer window.

The Merseyside giants spent more than £450 million on new signings last summer. The likes of Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz were signed to bolster the attacking department for manager Arne Slot.

Despite this, they have had an indifferent start to the campaign and are playing catch-up to Arsenal at the top of the Premier League. Fichajes claim that the Reds are determined to make a strong move in the next transfer window, and Semenyo is the prime target.

The Bournemouth winger has caught the eye of Liverpool scouts due to his speed, power and ability to break through defensive lines. The Reds are prepared to invest £70 million to secure his services in January.

Possible deal

The Reds made the perfect start to the season with five straight league wins, but have since gone off the boil with several defeats. Cody Gakpo and Mohamed Salah are the regular wingers for the Reds, but Slot may want another strong competitor in the ranks.

Semenyo would be a perfect addition to the squad. He can comfortably play on the left or right wing and has been in good form this term. The 25-year-old has registered 6 goals and 3 assists thus far, and has been a key catalyst behind the Cherries’ superb start.

Aside from his goal involvements, Semenyo works hard when out of possession. He has won 6.2 duels per game alongside 5.4 recoveries and 1.6 tackles. Salah’s lack of defensive work has come under scrutiny during the early part of the ongoing campaign.

Semenyo, described as ‘world-class‘ by Justin Kluivert, would require little to no time to adapt at Liverpool, given he is well suited for Slot’s playing style with his pace and directness. He could start from the off if he were to join on January 1, given Mohamed Salah will be on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

The former Bristol City man won’t be involved in the continental tournament between December 21 and January 18 after Ghana failed to qualify. Liverpool are not alone in the race with Tottenham Hotspur also contemplating an approach for Semenyo.