Liverpool to launch formal bid to sign Alessandro Bastoni

Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a formal proposal to sign Inter Milan star Alessandro Bastoni, as per a recent report.

The Reds decided to revamp the frontline last summer and were also willing to reinforce the centre-back position. Crystal Palace ace Marc Guehi was their primary target, and they came very close to securing his services on deadline day.

However, the Eagles eventually blocked the deal at the very last moment. So, the Merseyside club only purchased Giovanni Leoni after letting Jarell Quansah leave.

But he is still very young and has now been ruled out for the rest of the season, having sustained a serious knee injury. As a result, Arne Slot has been left with Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, and Virgil Van Dijk as the only CB options.

However, Liverpool have been displaying poor performances thus far this season, conceding 27 goals in 18 matches across all competitions.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Liverpool are planning to sign a new centre-back as a potential long-term replacement for Van Dijk, who will turn 35 next year, and Bastoni is their primary target.

Bastoni to Liverpool

The Reds have already opened talks with the Nerazzurri to sign their key player, but they have no intention of letting him leave for anything less than £88m, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Liverpool are prepared to match the valuation to seal the deal, and Bastoni would be open to moving to Anfield to take over Van Dijk’s place.

Bastoni is deemed one of the best defenders in Serie A and has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Italian national team.

The 26-year-old, standing at 6ft 3in tall, has guided Inter to win two league titles and also helped them reach two Champions League finals over the years.

Bastoni is a left-footed centre-back, and Liverpool don’t have a left-sided defender other than Van Dijk. So, he might be a great coup for the Anfield club should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Slot’s side eventually manage to lure him away from Giuseppe Meazza Stadium in January or next summer.