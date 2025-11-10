Arsenal battling with Chelsea & Tottenham to sign Nico Paz

Arsenal are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur over a deal to sign Como midfielder Nico Paz, as per Caught Offside.

The Gunners decided to splash big money in the last transfer window to reinforce the squad and help Mikel Arteta challenge on all fronts this campaign.

Although they have struggled with numerous injury problems thus far this season, they have enjoyed a brilliant start. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table and are the favourites to become English champions. Moreover, they have won the first four games in the Champions League and have reached the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup.

In the meantime, the winter window is fast approaching, and Arsenal have started exploring options to strengthen the squad further.

Caught Offside claim that, although Mikel Arteta already has Martin Odegaard, Eberechi Eze, and Ethan Nwaneri as options to deploy in the creative midfield position, he wants to add further depth in this area, and Arsenal have earmarked Paz as a serious option.

Since joining Como from Real Madrid last year, the 21-year-old has established himself as one of the best young players in Serie A, scoring four goals and registering as many assists in 11 league appearances thus far this season.

Los Blancos have a buyback option, and it has been suggested that they want to re-sign him. Moreover, the Spanish giants have a 50% sell-on clause with Paz valued at around £88m.

Battle

So, it won’t be straightforward for Arsenal to sign the player, and they have already opened talks to persuade him to move to the Emirates Stadium.

However, the report claim that Arsenal aren’t the only club interested in the South American as Chelsea and Tottenham are also plotting a swoop. Spurs attempted to buy him last summer before purchasing Xavi Simons.

On the other hand, Chelsea have opened talks to learn about the details of sealing the deal. Inter Milan are in this race as well and are ready to invest £51m to seal the deal. So, everything is dependent on what Paz decides to do about his future.

The Argentinian, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a left-footed, technically gifted player. He is a CAM by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box and false nine role; moreover, he can provide cover on the right flank.