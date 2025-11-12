Man Utd making ‘serious move’ to sign Javi Guerra

Manchester United are reportedly making a ‘serious move’ to sign Valencia star Javi Guerra, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After reinforcing the frontline by purchasing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer, it has been widely suggested in recent weeks that the Red Devils are prioritising bolstering the engine room next year.

A plethora of midfielders have been linked with a move to Old Trafford ahead of the upcoming winter window, with Elliot Anderson, Carlos Baleba, Angelo Stiller, and Adam Wharton being among them.

Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd are also interested in Guerra and have already started making a ‘serious move’ to secure his service in January.

Having recently signed an extension with Los Ches, the 22-year-old still has four years left in his current contract and has a £88m release clause. However, the Spaniard side are prepared to let their star man leave for a reduced fee amid their struggles this season, languishing just above the relegation zone.

Man Utd are prepared to spend around £44m to sign the Spaniard. Ruben Amorim’s side value the youngster’s technical qualities and his physicality, which are two essential attributes to flourish in the Premier League.

Guerra to Man Utd

The midfielder, standing at 6ft 2in tall, likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. He is a talented player and could become a top-class player in the future if he reaches his full potential.

However, Guerra is still a raw talent, and there is a question mark over whether he is ready to take the next step in his career.

Man Utd need to revamp the midfield department next year to continue the rebuild under Amorim and should go for Premier League-proven players such as Anderson or Baleba, although the Cameroonian has had a slow start this season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure Guerra away from Estadio Mestalla in January or next summer.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have entered the international break following a 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League and will resume action against Everton later this month.