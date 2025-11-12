Man Utd eye move to sign Wolves star Joao Gomes

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, as per the Daily Mail.

Since moving to Molineux Stadium from Brazilian side Flamengo a couple of years ago, the 24-year-old has established himself as an undisputed starter.

He showcased glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in the last two seasons. However, Wolves have been struggling this campaign, languishing at the bottom of the table without winning any matches.

Now, the Daily Mail report that Man Utd are prioritising signing a new midfielder next year and have earmarked Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as serious options.

However, Gomes is also on their radar, and they have been monitoring his performances closely before making a potential swoop. United are willing to buy their key targets before next summer’s World Cup to avoid price hikes if those players perform well in the competition.

The report suggest that Ruben Amorim’s side could even go for a new midfielder in January, with Atlético Madrid’s Conor Gallagher emerging as a target.

The Red Devils want to sign the Englishman on an initial loan deal, and Los Rojiblancos may be open to the move if a buy option worth around £45m is included for next summer.

Gomes to Man Utd

Having recently signed an extension with Wolves, Gomes still has a contract until 2030. So, the West Midlands club aren’t in any rush to sell him next year.

However, if they eventually fail to keep hold of their top-flight status, they would be forced to cash-in on key players such as Gomes, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt.

Gomes is an energetic midfielder and likes to be deployed in the double midfield pivot role. Moreover, the South American is comfortable in the box-to-box position.

He is a Premier League-proven player and has been playing in the 3-4-2-1 formation. So, he shouldn’t take much time to settle in Amorim’s system should Man Utd eventually opt to secure his service next year.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford club will purchase him to reinforce the midfield department.