Arsenal join Liverpool in race to sign Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha

Arsenal have been in excellent form this season and thanks to their performances in the initial months of the campaign in the Champions League as well as the Premier League, they have emerged as strong favourites to win both competitions.

Mikel Arteta’s summer signings are slowly but surely settling into the club, and in spite of the Spaniard having adequate depth in most positions on the pitch, he wants to continue adding to the quality in his squad heading into 2026.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal are interested in signing Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha, a player who is already a target for Liverpool, with the Portuguese international slapped with a £114 million price tag.

He remains a vital cog in Luis Enrique’s plans, but off the back of a terrific season in which he has emerged as one of the world’s best midfielders, interest in Vitinha’s services is far from a surprise although his asking price is set to drive away his suitors.

Vitinha a solid signing for Arsenal

Even though the likes of Declan Rice, Martin Odegaard, Martin Zubimendi and Mikel Merino are quality midfielders for Arsenal, it goes without saying that Vitinha would add a different profile compared to what Mikel Arteta’s existing profiles are capable of.

The 25-year-old is exceptional as a central midfielder with an ability to tackle and intercept very well, and drive the ball forward to break through the lines. His exchange of short passes and vision to play the ball into the final third is superb.

Vitinha would arguably add more value to Liverpool, especially if Florian Wirtz continues to underperform, and the Reds might also be willing to match his lofty price tag next summer as they look to improve their depth in the engine room.

With that said, it remains to be seen if Arsenal are willing to break the bank for the Paris Saint-Germain star, who could be seen more as a luxury by them as opposed to a vital signing in what is already a very high-quality midfield.