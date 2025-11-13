Man Utd plot swoop to sign Bournemouth star Alex Scott

Manchester United are targeting a move for Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott but face competition from Tottenham, according to Ekrem Konur.

After leaving Southampton’s academy at just 12, he surprisingly turned down a contract from Bournemouth following a brief spell there.

It was in 2020 that he found stability at Bristol City, where he flourished – making 83 appearances, netting five goals, and eventually claiming the 2023 Championship Young Player of the Season award.

He was on the radar of several clubs before Bournemouth beat the competition to sign him in August 2023, where he has since established himself, featuring in 62 games in all competitions.

Despite a slow start to his stint in the league due to persistent injury concerns, including an MCL injury and a meniscus tear, he has grown in leaps and bounds this season, featuring in all 11 Premier League games for Andoni Iraola’s team, with his performances earning him a first-ever England call-up by Thomas Tuchel.

It appears that Tuchel isn’t the only one impressed by Scott’s performances this season, as Ekrem Konur claims that Man Utd have set their sights on the 22-year-old as a possible midfield option.

The report adds that the midfielder is well-liked by INEOS, and head coach Ruben Amorim has given the green light for the club to make the swoop for him.

Scott to Man Utd

However, Scott’s surge in form means several clubs will be monitoring him ahead of the transfer window. The journalist reveals that Tottenham Hotspur have also entered the race to sign the Englishman so United face stiff competition.

Iraola has capitalised on Scott’s versatility by deploying him in both the No. 8 and No. 10 roles, where his refined technical skills enable him to dictate the flow of the game. The Bournemouth manager’s high-intensity style requires relentless pressing from the front, a demand the 22-year-old has met impressively.

Scott’s ability to cover different areas of the pitch is likely to have caught Amorim’s eye as he looks to reinforce his midfield with tactically fitting players, following a similar approach in his attack over the summer.

Bournemouth have demonstrated in recent seasons how much they value their top talents, rewarding them with new contracts and increased playing time, as seen with Antoine Semenyo.

The Cherries will likely aim to retain Scott, who is now a key player in the team, and it would require a substantial bid well above his £22m Transfermarkt valuation to sanction his exit.