Chelsea ‘keen’ on River Plate centre-back Lautaro Rivero

Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign River Plate’s highly rated centre-back Lautaro Rivero in 2026, as Enzo Maresca looks to bolster his backline, as per Ekrem Konur.

The Blues have looked mediocre defensively, and they have struggled with multiple injury problems at the back. They were first hit with a major blow before the beginning of the season when Levi Colwill, whom Enzo Maresca had revealed was his best defender during pre-season, was ruled out for the majority of the campaign after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament.

Maresca has also alternated his centre-back options in a bid to find stability but hasn’t really found his favoured pair yet, as although Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana have been key to their back-to-back wins with clean sheets, their first since May.

It appears the Blues coach is looking to add more solidity to his backline, as Konur claims that Chelsea are ‘keen’ on making a swoop for River Plate’s 6ft 1in defensive colossus, Rivero.

The report adds that the West London club have sent their scouts on several occasions to watch the Argentina international as they look to get the deal over the line.

However, they face stern competition for his signature, as several European heavyweights, including Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City, Juventus, and RB Leipzig, have also expressed interest in the 22-year-old, as per the report.

Rivero to Chelsea

Maresca headed into the season with Chalobah and Josh Acheampong as his only fully fit centre-back options, with the latter impressing in the season’s opener against Crystal Palace.

As evidenced by their style of play, the Italian manager prioritises efficiency in buildup and solidity in defensive actions.

This has seen the likes of Benoit Badiashile, despite his incessant injuries, being in and out of the lineup, while Wesley Fofana, who was part of Maresca’s favoured pairing alongside Colwill last season, has been put straight in the lineup as he offers the qualities the manager demands.

However, his unreliability and proneness to injury have prompted the club to seek another reliable centre-back that has outstanding qualities that suit Maresca’s style. Rivero is a viable option for that role, as he possesses the physicality, speed, efficiency on the ball, and combativeness to thrive in the Premier League.

Amid interest from other clubs, River Plate will undoubtedly demand a fee well above his £3m Transfermarkt valuation, especially with three years left on his contract at the Estadio Mâs Monumental.