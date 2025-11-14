Chelsea open talks to sign Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz

Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from KRC Genk last year, the Colombian has established himself as an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s starting line-up.

He guided his team to win the FA Cup last term, and this was the Eagles’ first major trophy in the club’s history. Moreover, the defender helped the South London club lift the Community Shield, defeating Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties ahead of this season.

The 29-year-old has continued to display solid performances this season, making four goal contributions across all competitions. Furthermore, he has helped his team keep seven clean sheets.

Now, Fichajes state that following his eye-catching displays in recent seasons, Munoz has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Chelsea are interested in signing him and have already held informal talks with the player’s representatives over this deal. However, apart from the Blues, Manchester City and Barcelona are also in this race and have made contact with the player’s agents.

Munoz to Chelsea

The Spanish outlet state that amid growing interest in Munoz, Crystal Palace could be forced to let him leave. The South American is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, they are likely to demand a big fee to sanction his departure.

Munoz usually plays in the right-back position for his nation, but Glasner deploys him in the RWB position. Considering Enzo Maresca fields his team in the back four system, Chelsea are planning to buy him to bolster the RB position.

However, the West London club already have Reece James and Malo Gusto for this role. Although James found it difficult to stay fit over the last few years, he has been playing regularly this season.

So, if he can maintain his fitness level, Chelsea don’t need to buy a new right-back. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually make a concrete approach to lure Munoz to Stamford Bridge in January or next summer.