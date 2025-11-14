Chelsea
Chelsea open talks to sign Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz
Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.
Since moving to Selhurst Park from KRC Genk last year, the Colombian has established himself as an integral part of Oliver Glasner’s starting line-up.
He guided his team to win the FA Cup last term, and this was the Eagles’ first major trophy in the club’s history. Moreover, the defender helped the South London club lift the Community Shield, defeating Premier League champions Liverpool on penalties ahead of this season.
The 29-year-old has continued to display solid performances this season, making four goal contributions across all competitions. Furthermore, he has helped his team keep seven clean sheets.
Now, Fichajes state that following his eye-catching displays in recent seasons, Munoz has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.
Chelsea are interested in signing him and have already held informal talks with the player’s representatives over this deal. However, apart from the Blues, Manchester City and Barcelona are also in this race and have made contact with the player’s agents.
Munoz to Chelsea
The Spanish outlet state that amid growing interest in Munoz, Crystal Palace could be forced to let him leave. The South American is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has three years left in his current contract. So, they are likely to demand a big fee to sanction his departure.
Munoz usually plays in the right-back position for his nation, but Glasner deploys him in the RWB position. Considering Enzo Maresca fields his team in the back four system, Chelsea are planning to buy him to bolster the RB position.
However, the West London club already have Reece James and Malo Gusto for this role. Although James found it difficult to stay fit over the last few years, he has been playing regularly this season.
So, if he can maintain his fitness level, Chelsea don’t need to buy a new right-back. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Chelsea eventually make a concrete approach to lure Munoz to Stamford Bridge in January or next summer.
Other News
-
Chelsea/ 5 seconds ago
Chelsea open talks to sign Crystal Palace’s Daniel Munoz
Chelsea have reportedly opened talks to sign Crystal Palace defender Daniel Munoz, as per...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 26 mins ago
Man Utd make contact to sign Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi
Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Karim Adeyemi in...
-
Liverpool/ 7 hours ago
Liverpool now keen on signing Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry
Liverpool are plotting an audacious swoop for the transfer of Bayern Munich forward Serge...
-
Chelsea/ 12 hours ago
Chelsea ‘keen’ on River Plate centre-back Lautaro Rivero
Chelsea are plotting a swoop to sign River Plate’s highly rated centre-back Lautaro Rivero...
-
Arsenal/ 12 hours ago
Man Utd keen on beating Liverpool & Arsenal to sign Semenyo
Manchester United are reportedly planning to step up efforts to sign AFC Bournemouth star...