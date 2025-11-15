Man Utd urged to sign Atletico Madrid star Conor Gallagher

Former defender turned pundit Paul Parker has urged Manchester United to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.

It is an open secret that the Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department next year, having reinforced the frontline in the last transfer window.

Ruben Amorim reportedly wanted a new midfielder last summer, and Carlos Baleba was heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford. However, Brighton and Hove Albion eventually refused to let him leave.

The Red Devils even reportedly attempted to buy Gallagher on loan during the final few days of the summer window. But Los Rojiblancos didn’t sanction the move.

Over the last few weeks, Man Utd have been linked with a host of midfield options, with Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Angelo Stiller being among them. Baleba is reportedly still on their wishlist.

However, on UtdDistrict, Parker states that Man Utd should sign Gallagher as he possesses the right mentality to flourish at the highest level and has an excellent fitness record. So, the former Chelsea star would be an ideal option for United.

Gallagher to Man Utd

Parker said:

“Conor is the one. He’s the one player I think they[Man Utd] need. One player who plays a lot of football, doesn’t get injured often and willing to play. I’ve watched him many a time when he was at Palace and when he was at Chelsea, and every time you see him grimacing, the lad wants to play games of football. “If he doesn’t play, it’s a good reason. Even if he’s had a knock, he wants to play football. And I know that if he comes to Manchester United, that would be the cherry on the top.”

Since moving to the Spanish capital last term, Gallagher has played as a rotational option under Diego Simeone. So, speculation surrounding his future has been emerging in recent months.

He is valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt and still has four years left in his current contract. Therefore, Los Rojiblancos are in a strong position to demand a big fee if United or any other club make a move for him.

Gallagher is an energetic midfielder and is efficient in playing anywhere across the middle of the park. So, he would be the right fit to play in Ruben Amorim’s system.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.