Liverpool eyeing January deal for Serge Gnabry



According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Liverpool are seriously considering an approach for Bayern Munich winger Serge Gnabry.

The Merseyside giants have been disappointing in their Premier League title defence this campaign, and they are already 8 points adrift of Arsenal for the top spot in the table.

Manager Arne Slot has complained about the lack of sufficient attacking depth, and the Reds could seek to address the issue when the transfer window reopens in the New Year.

Fichajes claim that the Reds have entered the race to land Gnabry whose contract with Bayern expires in June next year.

The Reds are aiming to add more competition behind Cody Gakpo on the left wing this winter, having failed with the experiment of playing Florian Wirtz in the position of late.

Gnabry’s aims to continue at Bayern with a pay-cut on his £15 million per year salary, but Liverpool could capitalise if the German champions can’t find an agreement on a renewal.

The Reds could seek to prise the German away on a cut-price deal in January.

Experience

Liverpool made the surprise decision to part ways with Luiz Diaz last summer. The Colombian made his way to Bayern in a big-money deal, and the Reds did not seek a direct replacement for the Colombian star.

They are now yearning for a quality competitor on the left wing alongside Cody Gakpo. Wirtz has been tried in the role by manager Arne Slot, but the German is primarily an attacking midfielder and rarely plays out wide.

Gnabry would be a quality acquisition at the start of 2026. He has prior Premier League experience from his time at Arsenal and West Bromwich Albion, and has been successful against London teams in the past.

The 30-year-old has scored against the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League. His pace, goal contributions and work rate would make him a perfect signing for the Reds this winter.

Gnabry, described as ‘world-class‘ by manager Hansi Flick, has registered four goals and four assists for Bayern this season, operating on both wings. He has played more on the left since Michael Olise’s arrival last year.

The versatile attacker is valued at £19 million by Transfermarkt. We won’t be surprised if Liverpool are prepared to pay £15 million to bring him to Anfield in January rather than discussing a Bosman deal for next summer.