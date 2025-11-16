Arsenal battling with Man Utd & Chelsea to sign Adeyemi

Arsenal are reportedly battling with Chelsea and Manchester United over a deal to sign Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi, as per TEAMtalk.

The Gunners currently have a well-resourced attacking department with Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard options for the left flank. On the other hand, Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are specialist right-wingers, while Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, and Gabriel Jesus are centre-forward options.

Jesus can provide cover on the flanks as well if needed, while Havertz is comfortable in the creative midfield position as well as the No.9 role.

However, Mikel Arteta’s side have struggled with fitness problems in this area thus far this season, with Jesus and Havertz out injured since the start of this campaign.

Saka was sidelined during the first few weeks of this term, but after his return, Madueke picked up a knee injury and has been out ever since.

Martinelli also picked up an issue just before this international break, and Gyokeres sustained a muscular problem against Burnley in the Premier League.

As a result, Arteta was left with Trossard and Saka as the only attackers and used Mikel Merino as an auxiliary striker in the last two games. So, it appears the North London club are planning to add further depth to the frontline next year.

Battle

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Arsenal have earmarked Adeyemi as a serious option and have already initiated ‘contact’ with the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, to seal the deal in the winter window.

The forward’s current contract will run until 2027, and negotiations regarding an extension have stalled. Moreover, he recently had a public spat with manager Nico Kovac. Therefore, the player might be open to leaving next year, and Dortmund want at least £62m with his release clause set at £70m.

Man Utd are also keen on purchasing him and have held talks with the player’s representatives, while Chelsea want him as well, but are planning to buy him next summer.

United have a good relationship with Mendes, but Arsenal have the financial resources to finalise the operation at the beginning of next year.

Adeyemi is a talented player and is still just 23, so he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Chelsea, or Man Utd should any of those clubs eventually manage to buy him.