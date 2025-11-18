Man Utd express interest in Olympiacos star Christos Mouzakitis

Manchester United have entered the race to sign highly rated Greek midfielder Christos Mouzakitis from Olympiacos, according to Nicolò Schira.

United’s midfield still needs reshuffling, even with Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro playing well this season. Casemiro’s situation makes it even more urgent, as he turns 34 in February and his deal runs out at the end of the season.

United brought in Manuel Ugarte to eventually take over that role, but the Uruguayan hasn’t really settled yet. With talk of Kobbie Mainoo possibly leaving in 2026, the club may feel the need for another young midfielder, with Mouzakitis now being eyed.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed a meteoric rise since progressing through Olympiacos’ academy, where his performances, particularly in the 2023-24 UEFA Youth League-winning campaign, caught the eye. He was then handed his first-team debut in the 3–0 win over Episkopi in April 2023.

He has now been fully integrated into the first team fold under head coach José Luis Mendilibar, featuring in 13 games across all competitions, including four in the UEFA Champions League.

Now, according to Italian journalist Nicolò Schira, several Premier League clubs, including Man Utd, have expressed interest in Mouzakitis.

With a contract at the Karaiskakis Stadium that runs until 2029, Olympiacos will be looking to get a sizeable fee for the midfielder, with Schira adding that the 48-time Greek champions are demanding a £26m fee to sanction his departure.

Prospect

While Man United are listed among the leading contenders to sign Mouzakitis, they face stern competition from Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, Aston Villa and Napoli, according to the journalist.

Since INEOS took charge at Old Trafford, one of the areas they’ve consistently handled well is bringing in promising youngsters.

Their first summer in control saw them snap up players like Chido Obi and Sekou Kone for minimal fees considering the potential both already show.

In January, that focus only grew stronger, with Jason Wilcox and Christopher Vivell stepping into key recruitment roles that led to the signings of Ayden Heaven, Patrick Dorgu, Diego Leon, and, most recently, Cristian Orozco. Now, Mouzakitis has become the next name they’re seriously considering.

Olympiacos are reported to value him at £26m, a figure Manchester United can easily match, although it would still be a sizeable fee for someone at the start of his career.

However, his potential is enormous, and he could grow up to become a long-term midfield option for the Red Devils if they complete a deal to sign him.