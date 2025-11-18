Man Utd plot swoop to sign AC Milan star Christian Pulisic

Manchester United are plotting a swoop to sign AC Milan forward Christian Pulisic, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 27-year-old had a tough spell at Chelsea, battling constant injuries and struggling to secure a consistent spot in the starting lineup. Apart from a short burst of good form after the pandemic, he never really got the run of games he needed.

In an interview with The Athletic last year, Pulisic opened up about how heavy the pressure felt at Chelsea. With so much competition on the wings, he often found himself on the bench, which made it even harder to build confidence and get consistent playing time.

His move to Milan has completely changed that story. At the San Siro, he’s finally playing with freedom, staying fit, and showing exactly why he was so highly rated while on the books of Borussia Dortmund.

So far this season, Pulisic has been outstanding for Massimiliano Allegri’s Serie A-chasing side, netting six goals and two assists in just nine games across all competitions for the Rossoneri, drawing attention from several clubs.

According to Konur, Man Utd have set their sights on the USMNT forward as a possible option to bolster Ruben Amorim’s attack.

With two years left on his contract, the report adds that Milan are also looking to extend his contract at the San Siro amid growing interest from the Red Devils.

Prolific forward

Milan are currently third in Serie A, sitting just two points behind AS Roma and Inter Milan in first place. They’ll be keen on retaining their best players to continue their title push even beyond this season.

However, if no agreement is reached, the 19-time Serie A champions could consider cashing in on him, with interest now growing, according to Konur, who claims that Aston Villa have also entered the race to sign the prolific winger.

Pulisic, who is valued at £52m by Transfermarkt, would be an instant impact on Ruben Amorim’s side, offering depth, dynamism and a consistent goal threat alongside Bryan Mbeumo in attack.

As the popular saying goes, if you can’t beat them, join them, a switch to Old Trafford could also hand the American winger the opportunity to put an end to his woeful record against the Red Devils, having failed to win any of his eight appearances against United — losing three, drawing five, and producing no goal contributions.