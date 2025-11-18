Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ signing Kees Smit

Liverpool are reportedly ‘seriously considering’ signing AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit, as per Dutch outlet Soccer News.

After ranking through the Dutch club’s youth system, the 19-year-old made his first team debut last year before establishing himself as a key player in Maarten Martens’ starting XI this campaign.

The youngster has made 13 appearances across all competitions thus far this season, helping his side push for a Champions League spot in the Eredivisie.

Now, Soccer News report that Smit’s recent impressive performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting a lot of attention ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, and Barcelona have already registered their interest in him, while Newcastle United are also keen on securing his services.

Moreover, Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ purchasing him, having monitored his development over the last few months. The Reds are even ready to make a ‘serious bid’ to sign him in January, and AZ want a club record bid to let him leave.

Smit to Liverpool

Tijjani Reijnders, who joined AC Milan for a fee of around £22m[€25m] in 2023, is currently the club’s record sale. Smit’s existing deal is set to run until 2028, so Martens’ side are in a strong position to stay firm on their valuation.

The report further claim that Arne Slot knows the player very well since his time as the manager of AZ when the player was still just 10 years old and the Liverpool boss was already charmed by his performances.

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has even compared Smit with Barcelona superstar and one of the best midfielders in the world, Pedri.

Smit likes to play in the double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the No.10 position if needed.

He is a technically gifted player and is highly talented. So, the Dutchman would be a great coup for Liverpool with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in January by defeating other clubs in this race.