Manchester United plotting £88 million to sign Real Madrid star Arda Guler

Manchester United have gone five straight matches without defeat in the Premier League and are up to 7th in the standings, but need to make a few more signings to add to their squad depth if they are to finish in the Champions League spots.

Ruben Amorim is expected to make a midfielder his priority for the next summer as he looks to move on from a number of ageing or underperforming players, and the Red Devils are said to be willing to spend big to back their coach.

Fichajes has reported that Real Madrid star Arda Guler is of interest to Manchester United, who are prepared to pay a whopping £88 million to secure his signing next year after his breakthrough campaign with the 15-time European champions.

Though he has won the Champions League with Madrid in 2024, this is well and truly his first impactful campaign with the Whites as he has become a regular starter under Xabi Alonso, scoring three goals and assisting six times in all competitions so far.

Guler useful for an advanced role

If Manchester United are indeed keen on signing Arda Guler from Real Madrid, they must look to employ him in an advanced role higher up the pitch as opposed to utilising him in a double pivot in their midfield.

Xabi Alonso has played him in deeper-lying positions this season but not as effectively as on the right wing or at number 10, whereas the player’s struggles under pressure could make him prone to making mistakes closer to the opponent’s goal.

However, in the final third, the Turkish international is absolutely brilliant with his passing to break the lines, late runs into the box and ability to exchange short range passes to move the ball forward.

Guler can also play on the right wing, and with United lacking much depth on the flanks, it could be the most ideal role for him to play at Old Trafford, although his swoop to the Premier League is a difficult proposition given his prominence in Alonso’s plans.