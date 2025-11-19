Man Utd submit bid to sign Liverpool target Adan Wharton

Manchester United have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Liverpool target and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per a recent report.

The Red Devils endured a tough start to this season, having already shown woeful performances in the Premier League last campaign. So, it was suggested a few weeks ago that United were open to parting ways with Ruben Amorim.

However, after enjoying a five-game unbeaten streak, they are currently only one point behind fourth-placed Sunderland. Amorim has said that qualifying for European football is the club’s main objective this season, and United are on course to achieve that. So, the pressure has eased off the Portuguese’s shoulders for the moment.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that after revamping the attacking department by signing Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko last summer, Man Utd are looking to rebuild the midfield department next year.

A plethora of names have been linked with a move to Old Trafford in recent weeks, with Carlos Baleba, Elliot Anderson, and Angelo Stiller being among them.

Now, as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), Man Utd have started pushing to sign Wharton as Amorim ‘loves’ the player. The Portuguese boss believes he can persuade the youngster to move to Old Trafford by trumping Liverpool, who are also keen on him, in this race.

Wharton to Man Utd

Sir Jim Ratcliff wants to build a core of British players at Man Utd, and Wharton is his favourite option. Man Utd have submitted a formal proposal, which is expected to be worth around £60m.

However, the Eagles value the 21-year-old at around £80m with his existing deal set to run until 2029 and want up to £100m to sell him in mid-season.

Wharton is a technically gifted left-footed deep-lying playmaker and has showcased his qualities at Selhurst Park in recent times, helping his side win the FA Cup and Community Shield.

He is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. He has even been playing in a system similar to Amorim’s at Crystal Palace, so the midfielder shouldn’t take long to settle if he were to move to Old Trafford next year.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually manage to secure Wharton’s service by defeating Liverpool in this race.