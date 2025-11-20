Manchester United eyeing free transfer for Neymar in January

Neymar is due to become a free agent at the end of December once his contract with Santos expires, and following an injury-ridden spell with his boyhood side, his deal is unlikely to be renewed.

Carlo Ancelotti has already fired across a warning to the 33-year-old, who must prove his fitness in the next few months if he is to be a part of Brazil’s World Cup squad, and to that note, a surprising opportunity could present itself.

According to Caught Offside, Manchester United are eyeing up a sensational free transfer for Neymar in January with the source further adding that the Red Devils have the financial means to get a deal wrapped up for him.

Neymar not ideal for Man United

Neymar has enjoyed a productive spell in Europe with Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, even winning the treble with the La Liga giants in 2015, but his fitness and form have suffered a massive hit over the last few years.

Since his swoop to Al-Hilal from PSG, the 33-year-old has struggled with persistent injury worries and even though it was believed that a move to Santos could help him regain his form, it has not turned out the way all parties had wished for.

Manchester United would not become any stronger by signing Neymar with all things pointing towards the player struggling to keep up with the intensity of the Premier League if he were to end up at Old Trafford in January.

In addition to Neymar not playing well, United might also need to unsettle their wage structure as the 33-year-old would still command a hefty salary, whereas Matheus Cunha might end up playing lesser minutes to accommodate his compatriot.

Ruben Amorim also might not welcome the proposition of signing Neymar as he is looking to get rid of players surplus to his requirements from the squad, and the former Barcelona man’s transfer would not help the Portuguese’s cause.