Man Utd ‘determined’ to sign Real Madrid’s Tchouameni

Manchester United are reportedly ‘determined’ to seal an ambitious deal to sign Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Red Devils’ midfield department include Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, and Kobbie Mainoo. Although Ruben Amorim has been persisting with Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role this season, the Portuguese is more comfortable in an advanced position.

On the other hand, Amorim has said that Mason Mount can also provide cover in the double midfield pivot role if needed, but like Fernandes, the former Chelsea star is also more comfortable in the No.10 position.

As Amorim has been using Casemiro and Fernandes as his preferred midfield pairing, Mainoo has found himself on the periphery and is reportedly open to leaving in January to play regularly and develop his career.

Elsewhere, Ugarte has displayed below-average performances whenever he has received chances. Meanwhile, with Casemiro’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, Man Utd are planning to revamp the midfield department next year.

Fichajes state that Amorim’s side have earmarked Tchouameni as a serious option and have already submitted a formal proposal worth around £79m to sign him. The structure of the bid is £62m in guaranteed fee plus £17m in add-on.

Tchouameni to Man Utd

However, Real Madrid consider the Frenchman untouchable and have rejected the offer. Although the former AS Monaco star received criticism last term, he has established himself as an undisputed starter in Xabi Alonso’s starting XI this campaign.

The Spanish outlet report that despite seeing their opening bid turned down, Man Utd haven’t given up hope of securing Tchouameni’s service and are ‘determined’ to lure him to Old Trafford. United have also started trying to entice the player to join.

The 25-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-back position if needed.

Tchouameni is dynamic, technically sound, strong, and good in the air. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

He possesses the necessary attributes to flourish in the Premier League, so the Real Madrid star would be a great coup for Man Utd should they eventually manage to purchase him.