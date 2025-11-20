Man Utd & Tottenham eye move to sign Ruben Neves

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Ruben Neves, as per Caught Offside.

After displaying impressive performances in the Premier League for Wolverhampton Wanderers, the 28-year-old attracted a lot of attention from several big English clubs.

However, he surprisingly decided to move to Saudi Arabia a couple of years ago. Still, he continues to play a key role for the Portugal national team, like Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Félix, helping his country reach next summer’s World Cup.

With the midfielder’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Caught Offside claim that Neves is keen on returning to the Premier League and has already made ‘contact’ with a few clubs, with Al-Hilal ready to cash-in on him for around £17m in January.

Manchester United are interested in signing a new midfielder next year and have identified the former Wolves star as a serious option. So, they could make a concrete approach to secure his service.

However, Tottenham and Newcastle United are also plotting a swoop for him; therefore, United will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the deal.

Battle

Neves is currently on a very high wage at the Saudi Arabian giants, and neither Spurs nor Amorim’s side want to match the figure to buy him. So, it is highly unlikely that the midfielder would be able to make a return to the Premier League if he doesn’t take a pay cut.

The report say that apart from the Premier League teams, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are also contemplating making a move for the Portuguese.

Neves is a defensive midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. He is a highly talented player and has an eye for scoring goals from distance; furthermore, he is efficient in taking set pieces.

The 28-year-old is a Premier League-proven player, but he hasn’t played at the highest level in recent years. Therefore, it would be difficult for him to perform at his best straightaway if he returns to England next year.

It remains to be seen whether the Old Trafford club or the North London club will eventually make a concrete approach to sign Neves.