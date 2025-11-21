Crystal Palace anticipate Liverpool bid for Marc Guehi



Crystal Palace believe Liverpool are the only club who could attempt to sign defender Marc Guehi during the January transfer window, according to Sky Sports.

The England international was on the verge of joining the Premier League champions from the Eagles last summer. He underwent a medical with the Anfield giants, but Palace vetoed the £35 million deal after they could not find a suitable replacement.

Guehi will enter the last six months of his contract at the turn of the year, and Palace feel only Liverpool may attempt to prise him away in January rather than waiting for the end of the season.

Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and Barcelona are also keen on the talented centre-back, but they are eyeing a free transfer. Guehi is free to speak with foreign clubs when the New Year arrives.

Liverpool are shot in the central defensive department after the long-term injury sustained by summer signing Giovanni Leoni. The former Parma youngster could be sidelined for the rest of the campaign.

This leaves the Reds with just three fit centre-backs in Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez. Among the trio, Gomez has been injury-prone and has been inconsistent with his performances.

If one of Van Dijk or Konate get injured, it could derail their season further. Hence, it won’t come as a surprise if Liverpool make a mid-season move for Guehi rather than waiting for a Bosman transfer.

Guehi is perfectly suited for the Merseyside heavyweights. He has a strong physical and aerial presence and has won almost 70% of his duels this campaign with 5 recoveries, 3 clearances and 2 tackles per game.

He is one of the first names on the teamsheet for club and country. If he were to join the Reds in the next transfer window, he could potentially displace Konate, who has been far from his best of late.

Konate’s future is uncertain with his contract expiring next summer. Slot could be tempted to bench him and start Guehi alongside Van Dijk in the heart of the backline during the second half of the campaign.

Palace seem reluctant to part ways with their captain, but the Eagles could change their stance if Liverpool were to pay £20-25 million for a player who could leave the club for nothing at the end of the season.