Man Utd make enquiries to re-sign Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay

Manchester United are plotting a sensational swoop to re-sign Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay in 2026, according to Ekrem Konur.

After making the switch from Old Trafford to Napoli last season, McTominay has developed into one of the most impressive midfielders not only in Serie A but across Europe.

The 28-year-old adapted instantly in Naples, and his impact played a central role in the Partenopei securing the league title during the 2024/25 campaign.

That same year brought significant personal accolades as well, with McTominay claiming the Serie A MVP award and finishing 18th in the 2025 Ballon d’Or standings.

His momentum has carried over into the current season, with the Scotland international maintaining his fierce, high-energy displays for Napoli, registering four goals and one assist in 14 matches across all competitions in the 2025/26 season.

There were also summer reports suggesting a possible Premier League comeback, as multiple English clubs are believed to be monitoring him closely.

It appears that interest is now concrete, as transfer journalist Ekrem Konur claims that Man Utd have ‘made enquiries’ over the possibility of re-signing McTominay to Old Trafford.

The Scotland international still has three years left on his contract at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, giving Napoli a strong advantage, with Konur adding that the Serie A champions will not consider any offers below £70m amid interest from United.

However, the Red Devils are not alone in the race for the 6ft 3in star, as Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have also enquired about the Scotland international, according to the report.

Combative midfielder

After spending significant funds into reshaping an attack that struggled throughout 2024–25—a campaign that brought no silverware and ended with a frustrating 15th-place finish—Ruben Amorim has shifted his focus toward reinforcing the midfield.

Casemiro’s deal expires when the season concludes, and doubts still linger regarding the long-term situations of both Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte.

Because of this uncertainty, United have begun assessing midfield alternatives and have been linked with multiple targets ahead of the January window, with McTominay emerging as the newest name under consideration.

The 28-year-old fits the ideal midfield profile to elevate Ruben Amorim’s side, combining off-ball combativeness, on-ball efficiency, and a sharp eye for goal to strengthen United’s midfield ranks.

With the report revealing Antonio Conte’s keenness to retain him, a January move looks unlikely, so it’ll be interesting to see if the Red Devils go for an alternative or wait till next summer.