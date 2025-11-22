Liverpool ‘seriously interested’ in Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are showing a serious interest in signing Bournemouth’s prolific winger Antoine Semenyo, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Semenyo has quickly become a standout figure at the Vitality Stadium this season, emerging as one of the Premier League’s most productive attackers, with Bournemouth now sitting only a point outside the Champions League spots.

Following his 20-goal contributions across all competitions in 2024–25, Semenyo has continued his impressive performance in the new campaign.

His involvement in almost 82% of Bournemouth’s goals highlights how essential the Ghanaian forward has become, giving Andoni Iraola the decisive attacking spark the team previously lacked in their push toward European qualification.

With six goals and three assists already on his league tally, Semenyo ranks among the most prolific forwards in England this season, with only Manchester City’s Erling Haaland and Brentford’s Igor Thiago netting more goals than the former Bristol City forward after 11 games this season.

It’s no surprise that several clubs, notably Liverpool, who are now beginning to plan for life after Mohamed Salah, have expressed interest in the 25-year-old.

According to Romano, the Premier League champions are ‘seriously interested’ in Semenyo as a possible option to bolster Arne Slot’s attack.

Despite his contract extension in July, it appears the Ghanaian international’s departure now seems inevitable, as the transfer expert adds that Bournemouth have placed a £65m valuation on the forward, with interest in him growing.

Semenyo to Liverpool

However, Liverpool could get him for a £50m fee if they wait until next summer due to a clause in his contract. Bournemouth would ideally prefer to keep him until the end of the season, but the decision ultimately lies with the player, according to the report.

Liverpool fans will have fond memories of Semenyo’s qualities when he put on a scintillating display with a brace at Anfield in the opening game of the season, setting the tone for what has been a remarkable individual run of form.

Semenyo embodies the fast, tricky, prolific counterattacking forward that Arne Slot would relish having in his attack, and the club will hope the Ghanaian can replicate even better scoring form at Anfield should the club complete the move to sign him.

While matching Bournemouth’s valuation won’t be a problem for Slot’s side, having shown they are not afraid to splash the cash to strengthen their squad, it’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool will make the move to sign Semenyo in January or risk stern competition from other clubs by waiting till next summer.