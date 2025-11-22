Man Utd battling with Tottenham to sign FC Porto midfielder Victor Froholdt

Manchester United are in battle with Tottenham Hotspur over the transfer of FC Porto’s highly rated Danish midfielder Victor Froholdt, according to Ekrem Konur.

Froholdt has become the latest highly rated talent from Denmark to make waves, following Rasmus Højlund — who moved to the Red Devils from Atalanta — after a comparable path through Copenhagen’s academy system.

The 19-year-old spent the bulk of his early development in Denmark and completed his progression through FC Copenhagen’s youth setup before sealing a switch to FC Porto during the recent summer window.

The teenager has begun impressively at the Portuguese side, establishing himself as a consistent figure in the heart of midfield for Francesco Farioli’s table-topping side.

The Denmark international has already accumulated close to 1,500 minutes on the pitch across 17 appearances so far, contributing five goal involvements for the club, and his performances have caught the eye of several top European clubs.

This is according to Ekrem Konur, who claims that Froholdt is attracting interest from several clubs, including Man Utd and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report adds that the Premier League duo are now closely monitoring the Denmark international over his possible transfer to England in 2026.

However, they face stern competition from Italian sides Napoli and AS Roma and 11-time Spanish champions Atletico Madrid, who are also keeping tabs on the Danish midfielder, according to the report.

Froholdt to Man Utd

The Red Devils’ frontline last season was among the poorest in the league; they registered the fifth-lowest goal tally in the Premier League, yet in the current campaign, they have shown improvement under Ruben Amorim.

Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha have proved outstanding arrivals in attack, with the former netting five goals, while Benjamin Sesko had started to settle into rhythm before sustaining his injury.

However, their midfield situation remains stark despite the forms of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, who have been Amorim’s preferred midfield pair.

With Casemiro unlikely to remain beyond next summer, a move for a more reliable midfield option with immense qualities would be ideal, and Froholdt fits the bill.

However, Man Utd will have to battle Tottenham among others if they want to land the talented teenager.

Having only joined in the summer on a contract until 2030, Porto will be keen on keeping the youngster at the Estádio do Dragão beyond next summer, so United or Spurs will need to submit a substantial offer well above his £19m Transfermarkt valuation to make the deal happen.