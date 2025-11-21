Liverpool suffer double injury blow ahead of Forest clash

Liverpool have suffered a huge double injury blow ahead of today’s Nottingham Forest clash in the Premier League.

Having won the Premier League title last term, the Reds spent big money in the last transfer window to refresh the squad and maintain their level this campaign.

Arne Slot’s side even started the season promisingly, winning the first six consecutive matches across all competitions. However, after losing six out of the last seven domestic fixtures, they have found themselves in a difficult situation, sitting eighth in the Premier League with 18 points from 11 games.

Amid this situation, the Merseyside club are set to host Forest at Anfield, and this is going to be their first match following the November international break.

During his pre-match press conference, Slot revealed that Florian Wirtz and Conor Bradley have sustained muscular problems and aren’t available for selection this weekend.

The Northern Irishman is set to remain sidelined over the next three weeks at least, while the German should be able to return quicker than that.

Slot said:

“Florian Wirtz suffered a muscle injury and won’t be available this weekend. Conor Bradley also suffered a muscle injury. I expect Bradley to be out for the next three weeks; for Florian, should be shorter.”

Liverpool suffer a fresh double injury blow

On the other hand, Jeremie Frimpong remains sidelined due to a hamstring problem, so Liverpool have been left without a specialist right-back. Although Joe Gomez can provide cover in this position if needed, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and hasn’t played many full 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, in positive news, Alisson Becker has recovered from his injury and is set to start in goal this weekend. As a result, Giorgi Mamardashvili would have to make do with a place on the bench.

Alexander Isak has also returned from his groin problem and is ready to feature. It remains to be seen whether Slot starts him or goes with Hugo Ekitike as centre-forward vs Sean Dyche’s side.

Meanwhile, Liverpool entered the international break following a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Manchester City, and they would be hoping to return to winning ways today.