Karim Adeyemi prefers to join Arsenal over Man Utd



According to The Mirror, German attacker Karim Adeyemi has told Borussia Dortmund that he wants to join Arsenal next summer amid interest from Manchester United.

The Gunners have had a fine campaign under manager Mikel Arteta and they are currently top of the Premier League table with a 6-point advantage over Chelsea. Arsenal have also excelled in Europe and they are only behind Bayern Munich in terms of goals scored.

There appears no need for an attacking upgrade in the New Year, but the club could contemplate one at the end of the season. The Mirror claim that Adeyemi has informed Dortmund that he would prefer to join Arsenal instead of United if he departs next summer.

The Red Devils have communicated with his agent Jorge Mendes in recent weeks, but have now decided to look at alternatives.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old won’t come on the cheap. Adeyemi will enter the last year of his Dortmund contract in July 2026, but the Bundesliga heavyweights still plan to demand £75 million for a sale.

Adeyemi has been linked with a move away from Dortmund for some time. He was on the radar of Serie A giants Juventus last summer, but the Bianconeri could not afford to sign him on a permanent basis.

In the ongoing campaign, the versatile forward has chipped in with 4 goals and 3 assists, but he has managed only 53 minutes per appearance. His limited playing time could be behind his contract stand-off.

Adeyemi has no desire to renew his contract with Dortmund and could make way in the summer. His preference is to join Arsenal, but the Gunners don’t seem to be contemplating an approach for his services.

The former Salzburg man can play on either wing or upfront, but Arsenal are well equipped in each of those positions. They have Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, both in form, competing on the left wing.

Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke are solutions on the opposite flank. Upfront, manager Mikel Arteta has Viktor Gyokeres, Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus (currently sidelined) and Mikel Merino as possible options.

The Gunners may not make a summer move for Adeyemi unless there are a couple of high-profile exits. Even then, they are unlikely to pay £75m and may seek a significant discount due to his contract situation.