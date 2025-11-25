Liverpool ready to invest huge money to sign Valverde

Liverpool are reportedly ready to invest a huge amount of money to sign Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds enjoyed a stellar start this season, winning the first six games across all competitions. However, they have been displaying disappointing performances ever since.

Arne Slot’s side had a favourable run of fixtures in the league following the November international break, and many expected them to return to their best by taking advantage of it.

However, they endured a disappointing 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest last weekend. Now, they have lost six out of the last seven matches in the league and have found themselves in the bottom half of the table.

Therefore, Liverpool are seemingly planning to be aggressive in the market to help Slot turn the situation around in the second half of the season by adding more firepower in January.

Fichajes report that Slot’s side are seeking a new world-class midfielder and have earmarked Valverde as a serious option. They have already launched a whopping £132m bid to persuade Real Madrid to cash-in on him.

Valverde to Liverpool

The Uruguayan has been an integral part of Los Blancos’ starting line-up over the years, and they have no intention of parting ways with him, with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

The player himself is comfortable in the Spanish capital and is happy to stay at the Estadio Bernabéu. However, Real Madrid haven’t rejected Liverpool’s huge offer and are contemplating accepting it. The Merseyside club are even ready to double the South American’s current wage and hand him a big signing bonus to lure him to Anfield.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have been the undisputed starters for Liverpool in the midfield department. However, they haven’t been able to replicate that season’s performances thus far this season.

Therefore, it would be the right decision for Liverpool to refresh the midfield, and Valverde would be a great coup if they eventually manage to secure his services, as he is considered one of the best midfielders in the world.