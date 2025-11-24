Liverpool ‘seriously considering’ signing Antoine Semenyo

Liverpool are ‘seriously considering’ signing AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo in January, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After parting ways with Luis Diaz last summer, the Reds have been left with Cody Gakpo, Federico Chiesa, Mohamed Salah and highly rated youngster, Rio Ngumoha, as the wide forward options.

However, Salah has had a tough start this season, while Gakpo has struggled for consistency. Chiesa, on the other hand, has failed to break into Slot’s starting line-up thus far.

Combined, Liverpool’s four wingers have made 21 goal contributions this season, while Diaz alone has tallied 16 goals and assists. Therefore, the Reds are seemingly planning to sign a new wide forward to replace the Colombian.

On his YouTube channel, Romano states that Liverpool are ‘really interested’ in signing Semenyo in January and already know about the player’s release clause, which is £60m in guaranteed fee plus £5m in add-ons.

Slot’s side are set to discuss internally whether they want to spend the reported fee to sign the Ghanaian in mid-season. However, Liverpool aren’t the only club in this race as Manchester City have also been following the player’s performances and could make a concrete approach.

Semenyo to Liverpool

Moreover, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur were looking to purchase the African in the last transfer window. Romano said:

“Liverpool are considering Semenyo for the January transfer window. Liverpool are well informed on the release clause, £60m plus £5m in add-ons. So Semenyo remains a topic for Liverpool, for sure, he’s a player they are tracking and following. “What has to happen to see Semenyo move to Liverpool? Liverpool need to decide internally what they want to do in January. This is going to be decided in the next weeks, but Liverpool are seriously considering Semenyo. “They’re not the only club, because I told you last summer Semenyo was in the list of Manchester United and Tottenham. Manchester City are also following the player, so keep an eye on Man City. For sure Liverpool are really interested in the player, and remember, the release clause is there.”

Semenyo is comfortable with both feet and can play on either flank. He has been in excellent form at Vitality Stadium thus far this season, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in 11 Premier League appearances.

Only Erling Haaland has made more goal contributions than Semenyo in the English top flight so far this term. He is extremely strong and is good in the air.

The African has shown signs that he can flourish at the highest level. So, he would be a great coup for Liverpool should they eventually manage to lure him to Anfield in January or next summer.