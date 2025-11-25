Manchester United keen on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers star Joao Gomes in January

Manchester United have been meaning to sign a midfielder since a few months, but an offensive rebuild over the summer meant that their engine room needed to be overlooked although a new acquisition could be made as soon as in January.

Brazilian outlet Trivela has reported that Man United are in advanced discussions to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes, who could be headed to Old Trafford in the winter in a £44 million deal.

According to the source, negotiations between United and Wolves need to fall in place for Gomes’ proposed switch to fall in place as personal terms are unlikely to be an issue, more so with the West Midlanders expected to be relegated.

Gomes a vital signing for United

Ruben Amorim has not shown much faith in Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte this season, and though the former Paris Saint-Germain star could remain at the club in January, the same cannot be said about the English youngster, who is keen on leaving.

From January, Manchester United will be playing in the FA Cup in addition to the Premier League, and if they are to advance in the knockout competition while also finishing high in the Premier League, it is vital to have depth in midfield.

Casemiro has been playing superbly, but at 33, it is debatable whether or not he can play twice a week on average, more so off the back of a demanding list of fixtures during the festive period at the end of December.

Joao Gomes will be the ideal box-to-box midfielder for United, who can help the team win the ball high up the pitch with his relentless pressing. He also does well in possession, and generally, the 24-year-old will offer Amorim a different profile to pick.

Wolverhampton Wanderers may not retain most of their key players owing to their performances this season but would like to hold onto them until next summer at least, so it remains to be seen if they agree to let Gomes join United in the winter.